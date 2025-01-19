Abu Obaida: Al-Aqsa Storm Operation final nail in coffin of Zionist regime

Tehran, IRNA – Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, the Ezzoddin Al-Qassam Brigades, says the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation was the final nail in the coffin of the collapsing Israeli regime.

Abu Obaida was speaking on Sunday after a ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip, pausing more than 15 months of Israeli bloodshed that left nearly 47,000 Palestinians dead. It was his first video speech after war broke out in Gaza following the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation that Hamas launched on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

“471 days have passed since the historic Al-Aqsa Storm battle that put the final nail in the coffin of the collapsing occupying regime. The sacrifices our people made and their blood will not be in vain,” said Abu Obaida.

He also said that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation marked a unique model of resilience as a large number of people were martyred in a span of more than 15 months for freedom and defending their land and its holy sites.

“We created a historic epic which is unique in the world”, Hamas’ military spokesperson said, adding that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation made new equations in the West Asia region, and inflicted heavy blows to the enemy.

Abu Obaida noted that Palestinian fighters faced an unequal battle, fighting world powers and the criminal enemy that confronted them by killing families, destroying homes and committing brutal crimes.

He expressed gratitude to Iran for its continuous support to the Palestinian people, and thanked resistance groups in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen for launching military operations against the Israeli regime in support of Gaza.

Hamas’s military spokesman also referred to the Gaza ceasefire, saying that the Palestinian resistance movement is committed to fully implementing its agreement with Israel and wants mediators to compel the regime to abide by the deal as well.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced on January 15 following negotiations brokered by the US, Egypt and Qatar.

