Tehran, Azerbaijan medical sciences universities sign MoU

Baku, Dec 19, IRNA – A delegation from Tehran Medical Sciences University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with officials of Azerbaijan's Medical Sciences University in Baku.

Based on the MoU signed on Wednesday, the two universities will cooperate in the fields of medical education and research.

Tehran Medical Sciences University's delegation headed by Vice Chancellor for International Affairs Ramin Kordi arrived in Baku on a two-day official visit to tour the country's medical and treatment units.

The Iranian delegation and Head of Surgery Education Clinic affiliated to the country's Medical Sciences University Sorkhai Hadiyev highlighted the significance of sharing experience and exchanging medical experts as well as students between the two universities.  

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Vice-Chancellor of Azerbaijan Medical Sciences University for Scientific Affairs Raouf Biklarov, the team discussed prospects of collaboration between the two universities as well as ways of sharing experience.

