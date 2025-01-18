Pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue in London, urging implementation of Gaza ceasefire

London, IRNA – Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in London on Saturday, protesting outside the British Prime Minister's office to demand the full implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israel's occupation, and the cessation of the UK’s military and political support for Tel Aviv.

The protest, organized by the "Palestine Solidarity Campaign" with the backing of various civil groups, was initially planned to start outside the BBC headquarters. However, due to police intervention, the venue was redirected to the Prime Minister’s office, where demonstrators rallied, IRNA correspondent in London reported.

Participants waved Palestinian flags and carried placards with slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop Supporting Israel", emphasizing their call for the UK to halt its assistance to Israel. This marks the first pro-Palestinian demonstration in London following the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire.

Speaking to IRNA correspondent, Bin Jamal, head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and one of the event's organizers, said: “We demand the full implementation of the ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the release of all Palestinian prisoners, and the lifting of the blockade on the territory.”

He added that the root causes of this crisis must be addressed, and the UK must end its complicity in 76 years of “Israeli apartheid policies”.

