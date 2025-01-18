Mode S radar recognized as Iran’s outstanding research project

Tehran, IRNA - A Mode S radar system, designed and developed by the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, has been recognized as the outstanding national research project of the year.

Reza Nakhjavani, CEO of the Iranian Airports and Air Navigation Company, said on Saturday that localizing the design and construction of this monopulse secondary radar system is a great technological achievement for Iran’s aviation industry.

The project has received a trophy for excellence from the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology, he added.

The Iranian Airports and Air Navigation Company launched the project in 2019 in cooperation with Isfahan University of Technology. The radar system is currently in the installation phase at Abadan Airport, Nakhjavani said.

The Mode S is a secondary surveillance and communication system that supports air traffic control at airports.

