6th wrestling World Club Championships kicks-off in Iran

These competitions, which are being held in the gym of Bojnourd University today, will be followed by a wrestling tournament involving 2 Iranian and 3 foreign teams.

In addition to Iran's big market teams, Atrak North Khorasan, Sina Sanaat Izeh, Sirjan Ghar Sarzamin, as the representatives of Iranian wrestling, several club teams from China, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and India will compete in the Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling events.

The 6th Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling Wrestling World Club Championships 2019, which began yesterday with the entry of the teams participating in the Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, will continue until December 21 in Bojnourd.

