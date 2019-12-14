Iran to help Pakistan develop traditional exercises (Zurkhaneh sports)

Ali-Khan made the remarks on the sidelines of the fifth grade training of Zurkhaneh athletic sports and wrestling.

He told reporters that the athletic sports have a lot of fans in Pakistan and if Pakistani Sports Department could train good coaches, Pakistan can compete in Zurkhaneh sports by specialized team at international level.

"This field has good capacity in Pakistan, and if supported, we can become the main power of this field after Iran," he said.

Zurkhaneh, which literally means ‘strength house’ in Persian, is a special place where men exercise traditional athletic sports.

