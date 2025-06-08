Palestinian Mujahideen Movement secretary-general killed in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The secretary general of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, Asaad Abu Sharia, was killed in the bombardment of Sabra, Gaza Strip on Saturday.

In this bombing, Ahmed Abu Sharia, the brother of the secretary-general and a member of the secretariat of the movement, as well as the head of the Gaza branch of the movement, along with dozens of other members of the Abu Sharia family, were killed in Saturday bombardment, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement announced in a statement.

The statement read that Abu Sharia had dealt painful blows to the Israeli enemy in various battles over a quarter of a century.

He was constantly pursued by the enemy and survived assassination attempts more than five times—yet none of these challenges stopped him from continuing his path of jihad and resistance, it added.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in a statement offered condolences to the Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the freedom-seekers of the world on the death of Asaad Abu Sharia and his brother Ahmed Abu Sharia.

Hamas stressed that these crimes will not only fail to break the resolution of the resistance but will further strengthen the Palestinian people’s determination to continue their struggle until the liberation of their land and holy places.

In the meantime, the Popular Resistance Committees in a statement condemned the Israeli crimes and the increasing killings, which is the enemy’s failed attempt to impose its will on the Palestinian nation.

9376**9417