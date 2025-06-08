U.S. President dispatches National Guard to Los Angeles amid rising protests

Despite strong opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom, President Donald Trump has ordered 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to assist manage escalating protests against federal immigration enforcement.

The situation intensified over the weekend after two days of clashes between protesters and federal immigration agents in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Paramount, located south of Los Angeles.

Tensions flared near a Home Depot, where federal officials were stationed at a nearby Department of Homeland Security office. Federal forces resorted to using tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and pepper balls, while protesters responded by throwing rocks and concrete at Border Patrol vehicles. Protesters set small fires in the streets as well.

These confrontations followed a series of immigration enforcement operations that had already resulted in over 100 arrests in Los Angeles, including that of a well-known union leader who was accused of obstructing law enforcement during the protests.

Protests continued in Paramount, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered near a doughnut shop, as authorities set up barbed wire to hold back the crowd.

The White House attempted to justify the deployment of the National Guard, citing a need to address the “lawlessness.” However, the time for the arrival of these forces is still uncertain. Governor Newsom posted on his X account that the deployment is “purposefully inflammatory,” warning that it could further escalate tensions.

Pete Hegseth, United States Secretary of Defense, suggested that the U.S. military might also be deployed if the situation demands it.

4208**9417