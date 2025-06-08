Iran’s president and Bahrain’s king call for unity and cooperation among Islamic countries

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa have emphasized the need to strengthen solidarity, interaction, and brotherhood among Islamic countries.

During a phone conversation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, the two leaders exchanged Eid greetings and prayed for the well-being, security, and prosperity of the two nations and the broader Islamic Ummah.

They highlighted the significance of the Hajj pilgrimage and its lofty messages as a source of unity and cooperation among Muslim nations, calling on all Islamic countries to work together to promote peace, stability, and lasting security in the region.

Pezeshkian and King Hamad also agreed that countering divisive agendas and hostile intentions against the Islamic Ummah requires joint efforts by Muslim nations to preserve regional unity and brotherhood.

Iran ready to mediate between Pakistan and India: Pezeshkian

President Pezeshkian also had a separate phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which he congratulated the people of Pakistan on Eid al-Adha and stressed the importance of unity in the Islamic world.

He said Tehran welcomes any initiative aimed at establishing lasting peace between Pakistan and India and is ready to mediate to help achieve that goal.

The photo combo shows President Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Referring to tensions between Pakistan and India, the president said Iran’s principled policy is to help reduce tensions and promote peace, especially in the Islamic world.

According to a statement from the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif reiterated his invitation to Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan and expressed Islamabad’s interest in enhancing ties with Tehran in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides also agreed to boost cooperation in various sectors to strengthen bilateral relations.

Iran, Algeria vow to deepen ties, support Gaza

Pezeshkian and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, also exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings and called for deeper bilateral relations and stronger Islamic unity, especially in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In a phone conversation, the Iranian president expressed hope that, through Islamic brotherhood, Iran and Algeria could take meaningful steps toward the prosperity and well-being of both nations.

He emphasized strengthening ties in political, economic, scientific, cultural, and technological fields.

The photo combo shows President Pezeshkian and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Describing the Hajj pilgrimage as a unique symbol of Islamic unity, Pezeshkian hoped its spiritual message would promote solidarity among Muslims and expand cooperation between Islamic nations, particularly Iran and Algeria.

He also expressed deep sympathy for the people of Gaza facing “inhumane crimes” by the Israeli regime, and prayed for their relief.

Pezeshkian argued that if Islamic countries acted as a united front, the Israeli regime would neither dare nor be able to commit such atrocities.

President Tebboune, in turn, congratulated the Iranian nation on Eid al-Adha and highlighted the need for collective efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

He also reaffirmed Algeria’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties and supporting Gaza against Israeli aggression.

