10 countries expected to attend Takhti Int’l Wrestling Cup

Mohammad Hossein Mohebbi told IRNA on Wednesday that the 40th Takhti Int’l Wrestling Cup will be held in Kermanshah city on January 8-10.

Noting that competitions will be held on three mats and ten weights, he added that five to seven wrestlers can take part in each weight.

Last year, Iran captured six gold medals and became champion of the 'Takhti Cup 2019 International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament'.

Iran with 215 points, Azerbaijan with 112 points and Kyrgyzstan with 104 points ranked 1st to 3rd, respectively.

Gholam Reza Takhti (1930-1968) was an Iranian Olympic Gold-Medalist wrestler and traditional Iranian bodybuilding (known as 'Varzesh-e Bastani' in Iran) practitioner. Because of his chivalrous behavior and sportsmanship, he was the most popular athlete of Iran in the 20th century, although dozens of Iranian athletes have won more international medals than he did.

