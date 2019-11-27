Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 27

** IRAN DAILY

- US court orders White House to comply with impeachment subpoenas

A US appeals court judge ruled that President Donald Trump’s top aides must comply with subpoenas issued by the impeachment investigation against him.

- Iran crude steel output over 21.5m tons in 10 months: WSA

Iranian steelmakers cast 21.52 million tons of crude steel during the first 10 months of 2019, marking a 6.2-percent increase compared to corresponding figure of 2018, which was 20.26 million tons.

- Commander: Over 62 tons of illicit drugs seized at Iran’s borders in eight months

Commander of Iran’s Border Police Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei said his forces have managed to capture more than 62 tons of illicit drugs over the past eight months.

- Palestinians call for new intifada

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets on Tuesday to denounce last week’s announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington no longer considered Zionist settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories to be "inconsistent” with international law.

- ‘Terrorists, White Helmets preparing false-flag chemical attacks in Syria’

Terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, are planning jointly with the White Helmets organization, to make a provocation with the staging of airstrikes and usage of chemical weapons in Syria's northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone, Russia's Defense Ministry says.

- Iran National Olympics Committees head blasts UWW

President of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri has criticized the United World Wrestling (UWW) for canceling Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup in Iran.

- Iranian, German artists team up for exhibit “Artolog”

Some Iranian and German artists will display their artworks in a joint exhibit named “Artolog” (Art+Dialogue), which will open at Motorkhooneh Gallery in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on December 4.

- Marc Wilmots breaks silence on Iran’s future

Iran national football team head coach Marc Wilmots says that he is facing an intolerable situation in Team Melli.

- UN Security Council facing legitimacy crisis

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, said on Monday that the UN Security Council is facing a legitimacy and credibility crisis.

- Underprivileged provinces have lion's share of new cash subsidies

Underprivileged provinces will receive bigger shares from the government’s fresh cash subsidy as compensation for the recent hike in gasoline prices, known as the Livelihood Assistance Program.

- Tehran home prices continue to deflate

Tehran’s home prices keep on falling despite the rise in the number of deals in the month leading to Nov. 21 compared with the preceding month, the Planning and Housing Economy Office of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

