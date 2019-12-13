Iran wins Day of Children Wrestling tournament

The event was held with the attendance of 130 athletes from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and also five Iranian teams in Greco-Roman and Free-style categories.

In free-style category, Iran with 245 points ranked first and Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan with 97 and 73 points, respectively stood on the second and third positions.

In Greco-Roman category, Iran with 235 points ranked first and Kyrgyzstan and Armenia with 137 and 101 points, respectively stood on the second and third positions.

9376**2050

