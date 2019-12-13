Dec 13, 2019, 8:43 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83592728
0 Persons

Tags

Iran wins Day of Children Wrestling tournament

Iran wins Day of Children Wrestling tournament

Tehran, Dec 13, IRNA – Iranian wrestling team ranked first in the Day of Children International Tournament which was held in Iran.

The event was held with the attendance of 130 athletes from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and also five Iranian teams in Greco-Roman and Free-style categories.

In free-style category, Iran with 245 points ranked first and Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan with 97 and 73 points, respectively stood on the second and third positions.

In Greco-Roman category, Iran with 235 points ranked first and Kyrgyzstan and Armenia with 137 and 101 points, respectively stood on the second and third positions.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 0 =