Dec 8, 2019, 7:37 PM
Iran's freestyle wrestler grabs bronze medal in Alans int'l tournament

Tehran, Dec 8, IRNA- Iran's freestyle wrestler Amir Hossein Zare received a bronze medal in Alans International Tournament which is underway in Russia.

The Iranian athlete overpowered his American rival and stood in third place of the tournament.

The event is being held in Vladikavkaz of Russia on December 7-8.

