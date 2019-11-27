Greco-Roman World Cup set to be held in December

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, Mohammad Bana said: "By Friday, the exact date of the tournament will be announced by the World Wrestling Federation.

The United World Wrestling announced on Sunday that the Greco-Roman World Cup, which was slated to take place in Tehran on November 28-29, has been postponed until further notice, citing concerns over security situation.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Wrestling Federation objected to the decision.

“Everything is ready for an ideal hosting of the event; so I believe postponing the games is meaningless,” National Federation’s spokesman Hassan Rangraz said on Monday.

He said that the federation was trying to present the required clues and evidence to the international body to prove the country's stable condition and its readiness to hold the event.

In the meantime, President of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri in a letter protested to the president of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalović on Tuesday against the delay.

Rangraz said on Wednesday that “we will definitely host the World Cup but we are waiting to receive information [from UWW] about the exact schedules.”

