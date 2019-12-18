Georgia calls for cooperation with Iran in fight against extremism

Vashakmadze on Wednesday stressed Georgia’s readiness to cooperate with the countries of Iran, Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fight against religious extremism.

He made the remarks in an international conference on "The Role of Religious Education in the Fight Against Extremist and Takfiri Currents" held in collaboration with the Cultural Attaché Office of Embassy of Iran in Georgia, the Georgian Muslim Office, and the Permanent Secretariat for the Fight against Extremist and Takfiri in Tbilisi.

The Georgian official outlined the steps taken by the Tbilisi government to counter religious extremism in Georgia and emphasized the importance of sound religious education and training.

He also announced the readiness of the Georgian state religious affairs body to cooperate with relevant regional institutions in the field of religious education and training.

International Conference on "The Role of Religious Education in Confronting Extremist and Takfiri Currents" was held concurrent with "Global Day Free of Violence and Extremism" to develop inter-religious scientific cooperation to unite against the spread of extremist ideas and to reject violence and extremism, as one of the foundations and principles of the monotheistic religions, attended by scholars and clergymen and representatives from Iran, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

