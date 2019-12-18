Iran, Nakhichevan cooperation in religious issues reviewed

Referring to policies of the ex-Soviet era when holding religious rituals was banned and mosques and Hosseiniyahs were closed down, Babayev said that after Azerbaijan Republic gained independence, many efforts were taken to build mosques and other religious sites in Nakhichevan.

Noting that some 214 mosques are currently operating in the autonomous republic, he added that Nakhichevan is land of followers of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Household and lovers of Imam Hossein (AS).

Iran's consul general, for his part, said that Muslims and Shias boast of many spiritual assets whose greatness has been grown in the course of history.

Growing beliefs of Muslims is a reality that the West is concerned with and is always seeking to undermine and divert them, he said.

