Yemen targets Israel’s war ministry with ballistic missile

Tehran, IRNA – The Yemeni armed forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, has said that Yemen's armed forces targeted Israel's war ministry in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile.

In a statement on Saturday, Brigadier General Saree announced that the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, successfully conducted a specific military operation against the ministry of war of the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) by using a ballistic missile of the “Zulfiqar” type, according to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Network.

The missile reached its target with high accuracy, thanks to Allah, and the interception systems failed to intercept it, he added.

Brigadier General Saree emphasized, “The Yemeni armed forces reaffirm their commitment to support the Palestinian resistance in Gaza to confront any aggression or military escalation by the Israeli enemy during the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Since the onset of Israel’s campaign of genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni forces have taken measures to assert their support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, targeting Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Additionally, the Yemeni armed forces have launched several missile and drone attacks against Israeli-occupied territories, particularly focusing on Tel Aviv. They have pledged to continue these operations as long as Israel maintains its assaults on Gaza.

