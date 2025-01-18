FM says Iran will continue to support Palestinian cause

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says his country will continue to support the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s legitimate resistance against the occupying Zionist regime.

Support for Palestine is the principled and unchanged stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the top diplomat said on Saturday evening in a phone call with Leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ) Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

Araghchi said that the Gaza ceasefire agreement is the result of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli genocide over 15 months, which ultimately forced the regime to accept the deal.

Al-Nakhalah, in turn, said that the Palestinian people will keep up their resistance to uphold their legal and humanitarian rights as well as the right to decide their fate, and attain freedom from occupation.

Earlier on Saturday, al-Nakhalah said during a speech that the resistance of the Palestinian people was the most important factor that forced the Israeli regime to accept the ceasefire deal.

The Islamic Jihad leader thanked Iran for its support to the Palestinian people, saying that “we cannot forget our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran, who stood by our nation with all they had at their disposal.”

The Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced on Wednesday, ending more than 15 months of brutal Israeli attacks that left nearly 46,800 people dead and more than 110,450 others wounded.

The agreement will take effect on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time.

