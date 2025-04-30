Persian Gulf National Day is a symbol of coexistence and civilization: Baqaei

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the Persian Gulf National Day is a symbol of coexistence, interaction, and civilization-building throughout history.

Baqaei wrote on his X account on Wednesday that Persian Gulf National Day is a historical observance that is imprinted on the identity of Iran and the collective memory of the region, and is a symbol of coexistence, interaction, and civilization-building throughout history.

He added that the Persian Gulf National Day is an opportunity to review the common history of peoples of the region, reflect on the elements that make up the regional identity, and emphasize the need to further promote convergence and good neighborliness among the regional countries to achieve security and sustainable development for all countries in West Asia.

On April 30, Iran marks Persian Gulf Day, commemorating the liberation of the southern shores from Portuguese colonial occupation some 400 years ago.

The Persian Gulf is one of the three seas, besides the Caspian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, along which Iran has coastlines.

