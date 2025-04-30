Israel’s continued aggression threatens peace and national sovereignty of Lebanon: Berri

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has warned against repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement with his country, which he said pose a threat to Lebanon’s peace and national sovereignty.

Berri made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday with Jasper Jeffers, head of the U.S.-led committee monitoring the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The two discussed the developments on the ground in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli regime has not only not withdrawn from the occupied territories of southern Lebanon, but also violates the ceasefire and commits new aggression daily, Berri said.

Over the past few weeks, southern Lebanon has come under repeated artillery attacks and airstrikes by Israeli forces in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

