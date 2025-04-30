May 1, 2025, 12:02 AM
Vietnamese president offers condolences to Pezeshkian following Shahid Rajaee port incident

Vietnamese President Luong Cuong (right) in a telephone conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his condolences on the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Southern Iran.

Vietnamese President Luong Cuong has extended his condolences to the government and people of Iran following the tragic incident at Shahid Rajaee Port, which resulted in the loss of Iranian lives.

During a telephone conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, President Luong Cuong conveyed his deep sorrow over the unfortunate event. 

He extended his heartfelt condolences to President Pezeshkian, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the Iranian nation, praying for mercy for the deceased and a swift recovery for the injured.

