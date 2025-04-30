Israeli atrocities in Gaza are clear example of genocide and war crimes, Iran tells ICJ

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has called on the international community to act responsibly to stop Israeli crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

“The Israeli regime’s policies against Palestinians are a clear example of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Gharibabadi said in a speech at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday, the third day of hearings on Israel’s humanitarian obligations to Palestinians.

The senior Iranian diplomat warned that “the opportunity to prevent this massive genocide is rapidly disappearing.”

He underlined that the ICJ, as the highest legal authority of the United Nations, is once again facing a historic test with regard to the oppressed Palestinian nation. “Despite repeated court orders, the Zionist regime continues its deadly policies and the international community has failed to fulfill its moral and legal obligations,” he said.

While expressing grief over the rising death toll in Gaza, Gharibabadi slammed the Israeli regime for the catastrophic conditions in the Palestinian territory. “No aid has entered the region since March 2, 2025, with vital medicines running out, water and electricity networks destroyed, and aid workers targeted,” he emphasized.

Citing a report by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and other international organizations, the Iranian diplomat said that “Israel’s actions, including its deliberate blockade of humanitarian aid, are directly indicative of genocide.”

He specifically referred to Article 55 of the Geneva Convention, which obliges the occupier to provide food and medicine to the people in occupied territory.

Gharibabadi then went on to address various instances of human rights violations by the Israeli regime, with widespread massacres of civilians, especially children and women, as well as deliberate destruction of water supply networks, hospitals, and health centers.

“The policies against the Palestinians, including the destruction of vital infrastructure, starving the people, preventing the entry of aid, and imposing unbearable living conditions, are clear examples of genocide according to Article 2 of the Genocide Convention,” he added.

