Iran is developing 20 indigenous satellites, head of space agency says

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Hossein Salariyeh says approximately 20 satellites are currently under development through a consortium of state and private companies.

During a visit to the INOTEX 2025 exhibition at Iran’s International Innovation Zone on Wednesday, Salariyeh emphasized the critical role of knowledge-based companies in achieving Iran’s space objectives.

He said the country’s 10-year space program, due to its technical and operational complexity, cannot be realized without private sector involvement.

He said knowledge-based companies have increasingly been involved in space projects over the past three years, adding that private sector engagement is not only strategic but a national necessity to enhance Iran’s competitive position globally.

The 14th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2025) opened at Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park on Tuesday and will run for four days.

This edition of the exhibition will feature more than 500 innovative companies from Iran and other countries. It includes sections such as “INOTEX Pitch” (startup competition), “Main Stage” (inspirational speeches), specialized sessions, mentoring sessions, and an exhibition of technological products.

