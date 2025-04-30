President pledges full support for those affected by deadly port blast

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian described the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran as a deeply sorrowful tragedy, pledging his administration’s full support to the families of the victims and those affected.

Speaking at a national festival honoring Iranian workers on Wednesday, Pezeshkian assured that the administration would identify all victims and address their families’ needs, including salaries and benefits.

He promised that grieving families would not be left to face hardships alone and called for an in-depth examination of all information related to the incident, urging Parliament and media outlets to follow up on the issue.

The president reaffirmed his commitment to the health and well-being of all Iranians, particularly workers.

During a cabinet meeting, he expressed gratitude to countries that extended condolences over the port explosion in Bandar Abbas. He thanked Russia for providing equipment and rescue personnel to assist Iranian teams

The president also directed cabinet members to work with insurance companies to assess damages and expedite claims processing.

He urged the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade to gather data on vehicles damaged in the incident and work with relevant agencies to ensure compensation for those affected.

