Death toll in Gaza rises to 52,400 as Israeli attacks continue unabated

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 52,400 as Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the besieged enclave continues unabated, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 35 more people were killed and 109 others injured in the past 24 hours.

According to the report, 2,308 people have been killed and 5,973 others injured since March 18, when Israel resumed its military assault in violation of a ceasefire.

The ministry also stated that a total of 118,014 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7, 2023.

