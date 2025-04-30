Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's defense doctrine: Top security official

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali-Akbar Ahmadian has said that Iran will not give up on its inalienable right to peaceful use of atomic energy, adding that nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's doctrine.

Ahmadian made the remarks in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday in the BRICS security officials meeting.

In the Palestinian issue, we are witnessing the reemergence of a dangerous discourse called 'peace through power' and 'coercive diplomacy', said Ahmadian at the start of his meeting.

He said that the true peace has roots in justice and the recognition of legitimate rights.

The security chief of Iran further said that the threats made by some countries against BRICS and its members show their deep concern about the BRICS' enormous potential to create a powerful economic, political, and cultural bloc.

"Iran will not give up on its inalienable rights, including the right to peaceful use of atomic energy. Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's defense doctrine, as evidenced by reports from international watchdogs," Ahmadian underscored.

He said that the Islamic Republic proposes to unveil a BRICS digital currency and a dedicated and secure banking messenger for intra-group trade and a symbol of economic independence.

"The Islamic Republic proposes to form a supply chain security committee with an emphasis on transportation insurance, the creation of an anti-sanctions corridor, and the launch of a support fund to counter foreign sanctions," the top Iranian security official said.

2050