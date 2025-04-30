Iranian female inventor wins top prize at WIPO competition in Switzerland

Tehran, IRNA – The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has awarded its prize at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, Switzerland, to Iranian female inventor Hasti Hosseini.

Hosseini successfully utilized stem cells to control Human papillomavirus (HPV) and promote cervical wound healing.

The invention also earned the Grade A Standard and Innovation Certificate from the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA), as well as the Gold Plus Medal from the Swiss judging panel in Geneva.

The WIPO National Award for Inventors was launched in 1979 to encourage inventive and innovative activity around the world and recognize inventors’ contributions to national wealth and development. National organizations offer the award to outstanding inventors.

