Iran’s U.N. envoy slams world’s ‘moral and legal failure’ to stop Israeli crimes in Gaza

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has criticized the international community over its “deep moral and legal failure” to prevent the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, caused by Israeli attacks and exacerbated by the support and impunity granted by the United States and its allies.

“Their continued provision of weapons, political backing, and financial support enables Israel to commit further atrocities in grave violation of international law,” Amir Saeid Iravani said in an address before the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

The following is the complete text of his address:

Thank you, Mr. President.

We speak at a time of deep moral and legal failure. Gaza is enduring a severe humanitarian catastrophe, not solely due to Israeli military actions, but also because of the impunity granted by the United States and some Western countries. Their continued provision of weapons, political backing, and financial support enables Israel to commit further atrocities in grave violation of international law.​

The total blockade of food, water, fuel, and medicine imposed on Gaza constitutes collective punishment. It flagrantly violates the Fourth Geneva Convention and amounts to a war crime.​

At the same time, illegal settlements are expanding, Palestinians are being forced off their land, their homes demolished, their movement restricted, and subjected to settler attacks. These acts are part of a larger plan to annex land and erase Palestinian presence. Such illegal acts violate international law and Security Council resolutions.

Against this backdrop, I wish to emphasize the following points:

First, Gaza requires an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Priorities must include humanitarian access, aid delivery, and prisoner exchanges.

Second, a permanent ceasefire must be followed by Gaza reconstruction. Reconstruction efforts must respect Palestinians' rights and reject any schemes involving forced displacement or resettlement in third countries. Palestinians must determine their own future, united.​

Third, it is time for Palestine to become a full UN member without conditions. Palestine meets all membership criteria. The U.S. veto of Council’s resolution ignored the global community's will, which overwhelmingly supported Palestine's membership through a General Assembly resolution with 143 votes in favor.

Fourth, the Palestinian right to self-determination is non-negotiable. Establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital remains the legitimate aspiration of the Palestinian people. It is essential that all Palestinian groups remain united; any division only serves Israel's interests.

Fifth, without ending the occupation and aggression, peace and stability in the region will remain elusive.​ The Security Council must compel Israel to withdraw its occupying forces from the Palestinian occupied territories, Lebanon, and Syria, and end its ongoing aggression and violations.

Mr. President,

In closing, the main threat to peace and stability in the region comes from the terrorist and destabilizing actions of the Israeli regime and its main sponsor, the United States. The existence of this regime is built on terror, murder, aggression, and occupation. It constantly fuels conflict, undermines regional stability, and violates international law.

Beyond its brutal attacks in Gaza, Israel commits near-daily acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and Syria. They are deliberate, systematic, and deeply destabilizing.

Israel continues its aggression and occupation only because of full political, military, and diplomatic support from the United States. If the U.S. stopped its support just today, Israel would be forced to follow international law and respect its obligations.

The Security Council must not stay silent. It must act now, firmly and urgently, to uphold international law, defend the UN Charter, and protect civilians from further harm.

I thank you, Mr. President.

