Iranian, Turkish universities sign MoU on research

Speaking to IRNA, Chancellor of Maragheh University Mohammad Ali Lotfollahi said the MoU was signed in line with developing cultural, scientific and research cooperation with international universities.

Developing use of innovative methods and technologies to promote collaborative programs and to facilitate access to laboratories, research infrastructures and libraries of these universities aiming to conduct research and exchanging professors and students are the most important parts of the MoU.

He noted that supporting joint research plans and developing international relations by signing contracts and MoUs are among approaches taken by Maragheh Universitry.

Lotfollahi went on to say that the university had earlier signed MoU with Turkey, Pakistan, Portugal and Azerbaijan in research and scientific fields.

Erzurum Technical University is a public university located in Erzurum, Turkey. It was founded in 2010 as one of the six technical universities in Turkey. The university consists of 6 faculties, 1 graduate school and 3 institutes.

