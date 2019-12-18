Emergence of extremist groups among world's evil phenomena: Envoy

Addressing the international conference 'Role of Religious Teachings in Countering Extremism and Takfiri Currents' in Tbilisi on Wednesday, he added that the short-sighted ideology has been scattered around the world with financial support by certain countries and created various terrorist groups, first of which are Al-Qaeda and Taliban and the last are Al-Nusra and Daesh.

That's Takfiri thought that considers all except themselves disbelievers and always adds to the list which includes Shias, Christians, Jews and moderate Sunnis and has nothing but aggression, slavery, burning and beheading and other barbaric ways of killing humans, he said.

"All divine religions underline common principles, including theism, peace and justice, as the rainbow of faiths can counter extremist and terrorist currents by forming a joint front in the world on the basis of their common principles in the philosophical, legal and ethical fields," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran has always played a very valuable role in destroying terrorism and it provided advisory support to Iraq and Syria to uproot one of the biggest threats to global security, that's to say evil phenomenon of Daesh, in these countries.

The international conference 'Role of Religious Teachings in Countering Extremism and Takfiri Currents' attended by representatives from Iran, Georgia, Azerbaijan Republic and Turkey in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

