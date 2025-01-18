Leader extends condolences over deaths of two Iranian Supreme Court judges

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended his condolences over the deaths of two senior Iranian judges who were assassinated in the capital Tehran.

In a message on Saturday, the Leader expressed his condolences to the families of the two justices, Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini and Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Moqiseh, who lost their lives in a shooting attack earlier in the day.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in his message that prior to the Saturday shooting, Razini had been subjected to assassination attempts as well.

Razini and Moqiseh were killed after an assailant infiltrated the tribunal building in central Tehran and opened fire. The attacker later killed himself.

4194