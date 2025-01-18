Anti-Zionist operation in Tel Aviv; one killed and 2 wounded

Tehran, IRNA - The Zionist media reported the shooting and attack with cold weapon in Tel Aviv which killed one Zionist and injured two others.

The Zionist media also reported that the shooting incident and knife attack took place on Levantine Street, south of Tel Aviv.

They said that the resistance operation was carried out with cold weapon.

The Zionist police also announced that a lot of forces were sent to the scene of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Hebrew news sources confirmed the death of a Zionist settler in this operation.

