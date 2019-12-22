Iran, Azerbaijan enjoy great potentials for cooperation in academia field

Kordi, who headed a delegation of the Faculty of Education and Science of Tehran University of Medical Sciences in a visit to Baku to discuss cooperation capacities, told IRNA that Azerbaijan has good achievements in the field of medicine and has started cooperation in the field of medicine. "We can also help them with our great experiences."

Pointing out that the purpose of the visit was to evaluate cooperation capacities of Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences, the official said that Tehran University of Medical Sciences is the best university of medical sciences in the country and in the region is among top 3 and also has a very good standing globally.

Kordi went on to say that Tehran University of Medical Sciences is well-known for providing specialized services in the region and "we are also working to maintain our academic superiority in the region by developing relationships with neighboring countries".

In Iraq, he said, "we helped launch specialized courses as well as training in postgraduate and doctoral courses".

"We have also begun assisting in the fields of nanosciences, masters, and Ph.D. of midwifery in Iraq's Kurdistan and Iraq so that they can provide these services," said the official.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish