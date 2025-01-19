Migratory birds in Miankaleh Wetland; northern Iran

Each year, 70 to 80 thousand migratory birds, including flamingos, arrive in Miankaleh Wetland, located in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran. (IRNA photos/January 18, 2025)
