Migratory birds in Miankaleh Wetland; northern Iran

Each year, 70 to 80 thousand migratory birds, including flamingos, arrive in Miankaleh Wetland, located in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran. (IRNA photos/January 18, 2025)

Jan 19, 2025, 1:25 PM

