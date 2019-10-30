Migratory birds back to Shadegan International Wetland

"With the cold weather, migration of aquatic birds and reptiles from the northern and Siberian orbits to the northern parts of the country and then to the Shadegan International Wetland has begun, and now some species have been introduced," Rahim Mojaddami told IRNA on Wednesday.

Shadegan wetland extends over an area of 296,000 hectares, and its surface is covered by great varieties of vegetation. It creates a suitable habitat for a number of migrating waterfowls, which fly to this area from north Europe, Canada and Siberia in autumn.

In this wetland there are different fish varieties which live in salt and sweet-water. This vicinity is a habitat and breeding ground for the 'Marbled Teal' in the world, and rare birds species such as the 'Spotted Curlew' and the 'African Glossy Ibis', are also found in the surroundings of this wetland.

The high diversity of plant and animal species in Shadegan Wetland has caused the International Supreme Council for the Environment to register it as an international protected zone.

Just like the wetland, Shadegan Protected Zone is of high economic and social importance. Its vegetation is considered the main source of feeding its wildlife population.

Located 52km from Abadan and 105km from Ahvaz, it is Iran’s largest wetland. Linking Jarahi River to Persian Gulf waters, the wetland is considered one of the most wonderful natural attractions of the world because of its unique biodiversity.

In fact, the presence of fresh water and saline water in the wetland--which is regarded a rare phenomenon--has led to the diversity in the wetland’s marine ecosystem. Its water supply is mainly through Karoun River.

Shadegan is home to a large number of migratory birds that arrive at the wetland from Northern Europe, Canada and Siberia every year.

