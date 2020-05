The album depicts some photos of the Ghorigul International Wetland that is located 60 km east of Tabriz and adjacent to the city of Bostan-Abad that is in a good condition this year because of proper rainfall and flowing water. It is hosting thousands of migratory and native birds. May 18, 2020. IRNA/Seyed Kazem Yousefi

