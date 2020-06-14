Bakhtegan breaks record of water level of Iranian lakes

Bakhtegan Wetland with 894 percent increase in water balance broke the monthly record compared with the level in the preceding year, head of Department of Environment of southern province of Fars Hamid Zahrabi said on Sunday.

Last year, level of water refill in Bakhtegan was 15.68 cubic kilometers, while the figure was 155.9 this year, Zahrabi added.

The figure has been found by Geographic Information System (GIS) affiliated to Iranian Space Agency, the official announced.

Bakhtegan- the biggest lake in Fars Province- is a good place for flamingos, cranes, sandpipers, ducks and gooses which migrate from Russian to Iran in winter.

Bakhtegan Lake is 220 km of east of Shiraz, the capital city of Fras Province.

1483**1416

