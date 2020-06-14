Jun 14, 2020, 1:10 PM
Bakhtegan breaks record of water level of Iranian lakes

Shiraz, June 14, IRNA - Changes in pattern of refilling water in lakes and wetlands of Iran indicate that Bakhtegan in south of the country broke record of the water level of the Iranian lakes in Ordibehesht, the second month of the Iranian year from April 20 to May 20.

Bakhtegan Wetland with 894 percent increase in water balance broke the monthly record compared with the level in the preceding year, head of Department of Environment of southern province of Fars Hamid Zahrabi said on Sunday.

Last year, level of water refill in Bakhtegan was 15.68 cubic kilometers, while the figure was 155.9 this year, Zahrabi added.

The figure has been found by  Geographic Information System (GIS) affiliated to Iranian Space Agency, the official announced.

Bakhtegan- the biggest lake in Fars Province- is a good place for flamingos, cranes, sandpipers, ducks and gooses which migrate from Russian to Iran in winter.

Bakhtegan Lake is 220 km of east of Shiraz, the capital city of Fras Province.

