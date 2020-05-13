Revival of Hamoun International Wetland

The Hamoun International Wetlands are located in parts of south-western Afghanistan and south-eastern Iran. The wetlands have always been a unique ecosystem of outstanding local, national and international importance with ecological and socio-economic values. This year's good rains in this area caused flood in the Hirmand River which brought happiness to fishermen and farmers. Sistan-Baluchestan Province, Iran. May 13, 2020. IRNA/Hamed GHolami.
