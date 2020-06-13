Kani Barazan international wetland in Iran

Kani Barazan Wetland is an International mineral wetland located in Mahabad county in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan. It is with an area of 910 hectares which is regarded as Iranian bird watching site. The wetland is home to various bird species including flamingo, little cormorant, great white pelican, stilt, heron, great crested grebe, graylag goose, lesser white-fronted goose, sternidae , common shelduck. June 13, 2020. IRNA/ Abdollah Rahmani

