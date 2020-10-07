Iran's Meighan Wetland hosts migratory birds

The director-general of Markazi province Department of Environment (DOE) Reza Mirzaei in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday said that when the autumn begins, birds migrate up to thousands of kilometers come back to the same place they migrated to last year.

He added that Meighan wetland is habitat to migratory birds from Siberia, this wetland is also an important habitat for migratory birds in the center of the country with unique species of plants and unspoiled landscape.

Mirzaei said that it meets environmental standards and is receptive to many tourists and lovers of the nature.

Gray Crane is one of the most important species under international protection, and the Meighan wetland is a valuable resource for the temporary hiking season with the onset of the cold season, The director-general of Markazi province Department of Environment (DOE) noted.

Meighan wetland, a one-hundred-acre desert to the north of Arak, presents a beautiful view with the bright sun, coolness, and purity adding to its beauty.

Iran's Meighan Wetland is located 15 km northeast of Arak and is one of the important habitats of 140 species of birds, In addition to its central role in biodiversity, its seasonal lake has direct effects on the containment of sand, salt, and air pollution sources in Arak.

Iran's Meighan Wetland in is like a bowl of water stretching over an area of 5,000 square feet.

The wetland, due to its salt compounds, sterilizes the water and cleans the air of Arak. The sunset at the lake and the sounds of birds singing add to the astonishing beauty of the lake.

Meighan Wetland, 15km northeast of Arak in central Iran, has been rejuvenated by the incessant springtime showers, which have been pouring in the country for weeks. The wetland hosts over 130 species of migrant birds, including cranes, ducks, flamingos, and goose throughout the year. It is also one of the most important sites for nature tourism and bird-watching in the country.

Reporting by: Bahador Hosseini

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

