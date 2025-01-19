Iran's National Orchestra holds "A Flame Upon My Tongue" concert

On January 18, 2025, a concert titled “A Flame Upon My Tongue” took place at Vahdat Hall in downtown Tehran, organized by Iran's National Orchestra. Homayoun Rahimian conducted the concert.
