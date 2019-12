The club overpowered Iranian Daneshgah-e Azad-e Mazandaran (Azad University of Mazandaran) at final match.

Atrak-e Khorasan-e Shomali (Atrak of North Khorasan Province) stood in the third place.

A number of clubs from China, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia, and India have also taken part in the event.

The competitions kicked off on December 18 and wrapped up on December 20.

