Iran, Turkey can provide sustainable regional security: Larijani

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Shantop on the sidelines of the 12th Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Antalya, Turkey.

Shantop cited to the existing ties between Iran and Turkey, saying that Turkey shares with Iran the happiness, security and peace of the Iranian people.

Good neighborly relations between Iran and Turkey do not just concern the two governments and nations, they also apply to good level of cooperation between the assemblies as well, the Turkish speaker said.

Shantop emphasized that "The world and the region are going through a difficult time and many issues threaten to force us to stand up and make policy; therefore, Iran and Turkey must do consultations regularly to develop cooperation.

He said: "I congratulate the Iranian parliamentary elections in advance and hope that the elections will be held in good faith."

"We have always stated our position on US sanctions," Mustafa Shantop said, adding that Turkey has always supported and continues to support Iran in the face of US sanctions.

About the economic relations between the two countries, the Turkish Grand National Assembly speaker said: "Despite the economic problems, we encourage Turkish businessmen and investors to stay in Iran, but we urge the Iranian government to resolve the administrative problems facing Turkish investors."

"Although we may have a different view on some issues that is natural, but we have a lot in common, we believe that as the world moves towards a new order, Iran, Turkey, and the Islamic countries must stand by each other," Shantop said.

*** US and its allies; international thieves

Larijani said in the meeting that the US and Western countries attempted to prevent important countries from playing a constructive role, adding that they still have a medieval mentality and want to plunder the resources of the countries. Trump, if he does well, is what he is saying in essence, saying he has come to the region for oil.

"They are, in fact, international thieves and they are opposing the independent countries like Iran and Turkey," he said.

He said that Turkey plays an important role, saying that the West is targeting two important countries in the region, so Iran and Turkey must cooperate fully.

Speaking about the nuclear deal between Iran and 5 + 1 countries (JCPOA), The Iranian Parliament Speaker said: "There was a long negotiation for the deal and the parties undertook commitments, but the US unlawfully withdrew from the deal.

Larijani said that Europeans also did nothing, but, Iran was satisfied with cooperation of some important countries, including Turkey.

"We will help resolve some of your companies' problems, but there are good joint venture projects in Iran that your companies can take part," he said.

Larijani said: "It is important that the two countries stand together in important areas.

Larijani, heading a delegation, arrived in Ankara on December 14, to take part in the 12th Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Plenary Session.

