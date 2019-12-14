Iran favors boosting multilateral cooperation within APA: Larijani

Addressing the 12th Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting in Antalya, Turkey, late on Saturday, he said that Majlis has made efforts in line with fostering multilateral collaboration including its move to present draft of resolution "promoting cooperation among member states for preserving and enhancing multilateralism".

He hoped that the member-states would give a bright message on the APA's support for the discourse based on understanding, cooperation and common interests at the regional and international levels and reinforcing multilateralism more than before.

Expressing pleasure over his presence in the meeting hosted by the friendly and brotherly country of Turkey, he appreciated initiatives of Turkish Parliament, especially his counterpart Mustafa Şentop.

He hoped that the meeting will have valuable achievements in the fields of culture, economy and politics.

Describing Asia as a cradle of most ancient cultures and civilizations, Larijani said that the continent comprising 48 countries is considered symbol of diversity and pluralism.

Asia has made remarkable progress over the past four decades, as it has taken successful steps in the fields of science and technology.

Hailing Asia's economic growth over the past years, he said that it has attained a democratic puberty over the past years and its political capacity has increased, as it is one of the most dynamic international capacities.

Emergence of Asian diplomacy is one of the features of the past four decades, an example of which was seen in Russia, Turkey and Iran's roles in the issue of Syria, Larijani said.

Larijani also hailed establishment of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) or the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) both of which played crucial roles in regional convergence.

Elsewhere in his speech, he referred to obstacles made in the way of Asian countries' progress, saying that for example they wanted to stop Iran's nuclear program but they failed.

Iran's nuclear experts have attained new generations of nuclear technology, but the enemies imposed economic pressures against the Iranian nation, he said.

Slamming the US terrorist acts, he said that the Iraqi and Syrian brave peoples dealt a strong blow to the terrorist group Daesh and other outfits.

All the countries will surely help the other countries in fighting terrorism and block their reemergence, Larijani said.

At the end, Larijani referred to the US plots to create a 'breathing space' for the Zionist regime whose barbaric act drew global hatred as well as the efforts to stop aid to Palestine, saying that all these indicate that the Asian states should get ready for stronger steps and more active mechanisms.

Under current situation, creating Asian trade structures and Asian money transactions mechanism and concluding Asian treaties and promoting Asian scientific and technological cooperation, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish