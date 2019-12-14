Larijani says Asian Parliamentary Assembly has focused on trade ties

Larijani made the remarks before his departure for Turkey to attend the 12th Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting.

Over the last few decades, we have observed significant improvement of the Asian states in scientific, trade and political fields.

Such communications have been considered between Asian governments and parliaments; he said adding that mechanisms have also been prepared in economic, security and scientific fields.

He also referred to Shanghai as example of such cooperation between Asian governments.

He said that APA has recently made good efforts for creating trade and scientific opportunities and in sustainable security as well.

Larijani said that APA is regarded as an opportunity for improving economic relations between countries and developing all kinds of cooperation.

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly aims to promote peace in general, and in the Asian region in particular.

It was established as the Association of Asian Parliaments for Peace in September 1999 by Sheikh Hasina, acquiring its current name in 2006 during the Seventh Session of the AAPP.

