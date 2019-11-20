30% growth in Azerbaijan's trade with Iran

According to "APA" News Agency, In the 10 months of this year, the volume of trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran increased by $ 99 million and 239 thousands (30.7%) compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the report, the volume of Azerbaijan's exports to Iran in the 10 months of this year amounted to $ 30 million and 992 thousands, registering $ 8 million and 705 thousands (39%) increase compared to the same period in last year.

Annual bilateral trade volume between Iran and Azerbaijan is over 500 million dollars.

There are 1,371 Iranian industrial units in Azerbaijan, according to the Azeri minister.

