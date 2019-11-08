Pres. Rouhani condoles loss of northwest Iran quake victims

In a phone to the Governor General of East Azarbaijan province Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi, he offered his condolences on loss a life a number of in the 5.9-Richter earthquake and expressed his sympathy with the families of survivors.

The president also emphasized the urgent need for mobilizing all the province's facilities for rendering relief and resettlement to the quake-hit areas.

Pourmohammadi briefed the President on the latest state of the province's earthquake-hit areas as well as number of casualties.

He assured President Rouhani that all the facilities of the province's crisis management headquarters have been mobilized to provide relief to earthquake-hit areas, and said the emergency resettlement operation has already started.

A 5.9 earthquake on Richter scale which shook the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in the early hours of Friday claimed the lives of five people.

The quake was also easily felt in other parts of the northwest Iran including West Azarbaijan,Gilan, Zanjan and Ardabil provinces.

According to the head of the East Azarbaijan Center for Medical Assistance and Emergencies Farzad Rahmani, so far five people have lost their lives in the earthquake.



In an interview with IRNA, he also put the number of casualties at 20.



Mohammad Bagher Artabar, Director General of the Crisis Management Department in the East Azarbaijan Province also said that 30 residential units had been destroyed due to the earthquake.

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook suburbs of eastern Azerbaijan at 2:17:03 am local time on Friday.

