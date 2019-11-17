Iran, Georgia to explore ways of promoting cooperation next month

Shalva Kinkavalise, head of the Georgia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, who is visiting Iran, met with Gholamhossein Shafei, Iran's chamber chairman and the country's ambassador to Georgia.

Referring to the background of economic and political relations between Iran and Georgia, Shafei noted that the development of the free economy in Georgia has been pursued at an accelerated pace in recent years and Georgia is among the countries that are among the successful countries in the business environment reform.

According to the head of the Iranian Chamber, the development of the economy and the rate of foreign investment in Georgia is important, and these two components together with the cultural proximity of Iran and Georgia, provide a special opportunity for the economic actors of the two countries to attend.

Emphasizing that Iran-Georgia cooperation fields are very diverse, Shafei emphasized the importance of transit cooperation between the two countries in the region, and said Iran could access the Black Sea through Armenia and Georgia. In addition, with the launch of the Iranian Railway to Astara and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the opportunities for further cooperation will increase.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish