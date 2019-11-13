Tehran, Baku consult on forming Cultural Union of Caspian Sea littoral states

The head of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of Iran (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Turkman met with the Azerbaijani President on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Iranian Ambassador Javad Jahangirzadeh and Cultural Attaché of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan Asghar Farsi.

Ebrahimi Turkman arrived in Baku at the official invitation of Sheikholeslam "Allah Shakur Pashazadeh", head of the Caucasian Muslim Office and Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov to attend an international conference of world religious officials.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the Azerbaijani President, Ebrahimi Turkman stated that during the meeting he proposed to the Azeri President of the formation of "Cultural Union of the Caspian Sea Littoral States" which had been announced through the official channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran. While welcoming the proposal, Aliyev stated that he would pursue the matter with a very positive view and would speak to the authorities of the Caspian Sea littoral states’ officials in order to implement this proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The head of ICRO expressed the hope that with the formation of the "Cultural Union of the Caspian Sea Littoral States", countries with many cultural commonalities would be able to use its capacity and exploit its various capabilities to foster the development and flourishing of cultural relations in the Caspian Sea littoral states.

