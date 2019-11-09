Nov 9, 2019, 10:29 AM
Azerbaijan Republic sympathizes with Iran quake-hit victims

Baku, Nov 9, IRNA – Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expressed condolence to the Iranian nation on deaths caused by the strong quake in northwestern Iran in which at least five people died.

Through a twitter message, Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to help the quake-stricken people.

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in the early hours of Friday (November 8), claimed lives of five people and injured several others.

The quake was also easily felt in other parts of northwestern Iran including West Azarbaijan, Gilan, Zanjan and Ardebil provinces.

